C-M baseball edged twice in SICL play

Jun. 18—COLFAX — Blake Van Wyk and Cael Bracewell pitched six innings for their respective teams on Friday, but the Lynnville-Sully baseball team had more offense during a 6-2 win over Colfax-Mingo in South Iowa Cedar League action.

The Class 1A No. 5 Hawks scored once in the first, four times in the third and once in the sixth to hand Bracewell his first pitching loss of the season.

Van Wyk improved to 5-0 after he struck out eight and allowed just one earned run over six innings.

Lynnville-Sully (18-3, 11-0 in the SICL) out-hit the Tigerhawks 9-5 and both teams had two errors.

Carson Maston and Van Wyk each had two hits to lead L-S at the plate, while Corder Noun Harder, CJ Nikkel, Lucas Sieck, Davis Utech and Jaiden Richards all had one hit.

Maston doubled, scored one run and had one RBI and Van Wyk and Noun Harder scored one run. Nikkel scored once and had one RBI, Sieck scored one run and walked once and Terran Gosselink contributed two RBIs.

Noun Harder leads 1A with 61 total bases and he ranks in the top 10 in 1A in both batting average (.559) and on-base percentage (.645). Maston ranks tied for the team lead with eight doubles and Nikkel has scored a team-most 30 runs.

Lannon Montgomery scored one run and had one RBI and Kendrick Johnson stole one base. Montgomery has a team-best 24 RBIs.

Van Wyk (5-0) allowed five hits and walked three. Samuel Philby pitched one inning and surrendered one walk and struck out one.

The Tigerhawks' five hits came from Bracewell, Donnie Baucom, Logan Exley, Konner Dalton and Camden Cunningham.

Cunningham added one run, one walk and one steal, Dalton doubled and had one RBI and Exley, Kaden Dalton and Joe Earles all walked once. Xavier Woods scored one run and stole one base.

Bracewell (4-1) took the pitching loss after surrendering six runs — three earned — on eight hits and he struck out seven.

Cunningham pitched the final inning and allowed one hit and one walk and struck out one.

Iowa Valley 7, Colfax-Mingo 3

Bracewell was limited to 39 pitches on the mound to allow him to pitch again on Friday, and the Tigerhawks fell to Iowa Valley 7-3 after the Tigers scored four runs in the fifth on Wednesday.

Colfax-Mingo had a 7-6 advantage in hits, but the Tigerhawks committed four errors.

The hosts led 1-0 after three, but Iowa Valley plated two in the fourth and four in the fifth to pull ahead for good.

Colfax-Mingo scored two runs in the sixth to close the gap to 5-3, but stranded the bases loaded in the inning.

The Tigerhawks (5-9, 4-7) put two runners on again in the seventh, but the game ended with a double play.

Earles, Baucom, Exley, Woods, Konner Dalton, Alex Teed and Wyatt Jay all had one hit.

Earles walked twice, scored one run and had one RBI, Baucom doubled, walked once and had one RBI and Jay walked once. Baucom leads the team with eight RBIs.

Exley doubled and scored one run, Woods scored one run and stole one base and Teed walked once and stole one base.

Kaden Dalton was hit by a pitch and Bracewell stole his team-best 11th base of the season.

Bracewell started the game on the mound and allowed no runs, one hit and one hit batter in 2 2/3 innings. He stayed under 40 pitches and struck out five.

Bracewell lowered his earned run average to 1.34 and his 87 strikeouts in 41 2/3 innings leads all of Iowa.

Jay (0-2) pitched the middle innings of the game and took the loss after surrendering five runs — three earned — on four hits and one walk. He struck out two in 2 1/3 innings.

Kaden Dalton tossed two innings and allowed no earned runs on one hit, one walk and one hit batter.

Nolan Kriegel (3-2) earned the pitching win for Iowa Valley (8-6, 7-3) after he surrendered one earned run on four hits. He struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings and tossed the maximum 92 pitches for a freshman.

Owen Bral earned a four-out save.