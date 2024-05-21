C-M baseball downs Baxter in season opener

May 20—BAXTER — A gem on the mound from Cael Bracewell and a pair of crooked numbers in back-to-back innings led the Colfax-Mingo baseball team to an 8-4 non-conference win over Baxter in the season opener for both teams on May 13.

Each team scored one run in the first inning, but three runs in the third and fourth were enough for the Tigerhawks on the road.

Baxter out-hit Colfax-Mingo 6-5, but the Bolts were plagued by four errors. The Tigerhawks committed three errors and the two teams struck out a combined 29 times at the plate.

Bracewell walked once, was hit by one pitch, scored two runs and stole two bases to lead the offense and allowed one earned run on three hits and struck out 13 batters in five innings on the mound.

Kaden Dalton tallied one hit, one run, one RBI, one walk and one steal, Alex Teed walked twice, scored two runs and stole two bases and Donnie Baucom doubled and registered three RBIs.

Camden Cunningham doubled, scored one run and tallied two RBIs in his varsity debut. He also tossed two innings and allowed one earned run on one hit and struck out three.

Wyatt Jay finished with one hit, one walk and two runs in his varsity debut, Joe Earles tallied one hit and Konner Dalton walked once.

Hayden Burdess collected two hits, two runs and one steal to lead Baxter (2-1) in his varsity debut, while Perrin Sulzle finished with one hit, one run, one RBI and two steals. Liam Trent collected one hit, one walk and one RBI in his varsity debut, Nolan Hill had one hit and one run, James Esqueda registered one hit and Colten Damman stole one base in his varsity debut.

Colton Moffit started on the mound and allowed no earned runs on one hit and struck out four while hitting one in 1 2/3 innings.

Sulzle took the pitching loss after surrendering three earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and four walks in 1 2/3 innings. Aiden Johnson tossed 3 2/3 innings and allowed no earned runs on one hit and struck out six while walking two.

West Central Valley 14, Colfax-Mingo 4

STUART — The Tigerhawks couldn't hold down a six-run lead against West Central Valley on Friday.

The Wildcats took the lead with a 12-run fifth frame and downed Colfax-Mingo 14-7 in a non-conference affair.

The Tigerhawks (1-2) were out-hit 8-5 and lost the game despite West Central Valley's three errors.

Kaden Dalton belted his first career homer and finished with two hits, two runs, two RBIs and two steals to lead the Tigerhawks' offense.

Baucom doubled, scored one run, walked once and had three RBIs, Bracewell doubled, scored one run and walked twice and Ayden Sloan tallied one hit and one run and walked once.

Cunningham walked once and stole two bases, Joe Earles walked once and scored one run, Konner Dalton walked once and Jace Lewis stole one base. The Tigerhawks struck out 17 times at the plate.

Colfax-Mingo used three pitchers and combined for 13 strikeouts, seven walks and six hit batters.

Bracewell started on the mound and allowed four earned runs on five hits and struck out 10, walked two and hit two in four innings.

Cunningham did not record an out and allowed seven runs on three hits with one walk and four hit batters. He took the loss.

Jay pitched two innings and surrendered no runs and no hits while striking out three and walking four.

Zach Teague led West Central Valley (2-1) with two hits, one run and three RBIs. Owen Weber had one hit and one walk, scored two runs and was hit by a pitch.

Colten Kern earned the win on the mound in relief. He allowed no earned runs on one hit and struck out eight while walking five.

Des Moines Christian 14, Colfax-Mingo 0

URBANDALE — Colfax-Mingo was limited to one hit and committed three errors during a 14-0 road loss to Des Moines Christian on Thursday.

The Lions scored six runs in the second and fourth innings and ended the game early after five frames.

Baucom tallied the team's only hit and Konner Dalton and Anthony Camp each walked once. Bracewell was hit by a pitch, too, but Colfax-Mingo struck out 14 times at the plate.

Kaden Dalton allowed six earned runs on five hits and walked four in 1 1/3 innings on the mound.

Konner Dalton tossed two innings and surrendered six earned runs on three hits, six walks and one hit batter and he struck out one.

Cunningham got two outs and had a clean sheet.

Ty Swaim led the Lions (2-0) with two hits, two runs and four RBIs and Jack Isenhart walked three times and scored three runs.

Isenhart also got the pitching win after allowing no earned runs on one hit with 11 strikeouts.