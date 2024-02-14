The C.L. Brown Show: Tre White on Louisville basketball, his Muhammad Ali tattoo and more

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features University of Louisville guard Tre White, a 6-foot-7 Dallas native who transferred after playing his first season of college basketball at USC.

White explains why his shooting percentage jumped from 40 to nearly 55% after missing three games with an injury. He also talks about using blackout googles, meditating, his Muhammad Ali tattoo and how the Cardinals have stuck together through bad losses and lengthy losing streaks.

The C.L. Sounds Off segment highlights a particularly bad weekend of officiating in college basketball, starting with U of L's loss at Syracuse in women's basketball and why officials should have to answer questions after games.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball: Tre White on Kenny Payne, Muhammad Ali and more