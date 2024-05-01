The C.L. Brown Show: Trainer Larry Demeritte beats cancer and odds to reach Kentucky Derby

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features the "People's Champ" of the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby, trainer Larry Demeritte. A native of the Bahamas, Demeritte began training horses in 1981, but it's taken until now, with West Saratoga, for him to earn a Derby entrant.

Demeritte discusses how he beats the odds by not focusing on them. He is the first Black trainer to field a horse in the Derby since Hank Allen saddled Northern Wolf in 1989. Demeritte also is battling cancer for a third time since 1996. He explains how focusing on West Saratoga powers him through the days when his chemotherapy treatments have him feeling fatigued. And he shares what it would mean to be victorious in the 150th Run for the Roses.

(If you haven't read Jason Frakes' profile of Demeritte, check it out here.)

