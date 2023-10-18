The C.L. Brown Show: Skyy Clark on why he thinks Louisville basketball can make NCAA tourney, more

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Louisville point guard Skyy Clark. The 6-foot-3 native of Los Angeles was the Cardinals' first big get from the transfer portal in the Class of 2023.

Clark discusses why it took two years for him to feel like he was over the anterior cruciate ligament injury he suffered before his senior year of high school, how he helped recruit Tre White to transfer from USC to U of L, and what he believes is the biggest misconception people have of him. Plus, he explains why he thinks the Cards can make the NCAA Tournament.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

