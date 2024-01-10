The C.L. Brown Show: Pat Forde, others discuss college football's future amid expansion

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show was taped in Houston at the College Football Playoff national championship game. An all-star collective of national college football reporters joined the show to discuss the future of the sport with the 12-team playoff on the horizon.

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde, a former Courier Journal columnist, explains why he won't be sad to see bowl games eventually get phased out by the playoff.

The Athletic's Nicole Auerbach discusses why football should break away and be governed separately to preserve the regionality of college athletics in all other sports.

USA Today columnist Dan Wolken breaks down why accepting college football as a professional sport and entering a collective bargaining agreement with players can help stop the chaos of transfer portal and NIL.

Associated Press national college football reporter Ralph Russo tells how the expanded playoff will alter the dynamics of what defines a successful season.

