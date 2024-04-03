The C.L. Brown Show: NCAA basketball VP on March Madness expansion talks, future of sport

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's senior vice president for basketball.

Gavitt, the son of former Big East commissioner Dave Gavitt, discusses his life in basketball including back when his father was president of USA Basketball and he got to witness the Dream Team in the 1992 Summer Olympics in Barcelona. Gavitt also explains why fears over NCAA Tournament expansion are a bit overstated.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: March Madness: NCAA Tournament expansion, state of college basketball