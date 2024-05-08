The C.L. Brown Show: Mystik Dan jockey Brian Hernandez on Kentucky Derby 2024, what's next

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Brian Hernandez Jr., who became the first jockey since Calvin Borel in 2009 to ride both the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby winning horses.

Hernandez discusses his thrilling photo-finish win in the 150th Run for the Roses, what it'd be like to pursue the Triple Crown on Mystik Dan and how he thinks the industry can capitalize on the record ratings for Derby 150.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Brian Hernandez, Mystik Dan jockey, on Kentucky Derby and Triple Crown