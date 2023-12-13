The C.L. Brown Show: Mike DeCourcy on UK basketball lineups; Louisville coach Kenny Payne

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features The Sporting News' Mike DeCourcy, who has covered 32 Final Fours and has been the college basketball columnist at TSN since 1995.

DeCourcy discusses the versatility Aaron Bradshaw adds to Kentucky's lineup after returning from a foot injury that caused him to miss seven games. And he tells why it's too early to be concerned with Justin Edwards' struggles.

DeCourcy also explains why Louisville's non-conference schedule isn't doing coach Kenny Payne any favors.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne; Kentucky MBB lineups: Podcast