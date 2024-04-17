The C.L. Brown Show: Kentucky Derby horses to watch, betting tips, latest on Bob Baffert

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

With the 2024 Kentucky Derby quickly approaching, this week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Ashley Anderson from Twinspires.com and Courier Journal horse racing reporter Jason Frakes to discuss developing stories and things to know before placing your bets.

Frakes breaks down the odds on the quest to get trainer Bob Baffert's suspension lifted and explains why it could be a two-horse race.

Anderson provides an early handicap on some of the field's favorites, including Sierra Leone and Fierceness, along with a dark horse that could surprise.

