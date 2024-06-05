The C.L. Brown Show: Kentucky basketball coach Mark Pope on building roster from scratch

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features an interview with new Kentucky men's basketball coach Mark Pope, who was the captain on the Wildcats' 1996 national championship team. Pope was the surprise replacement for John Calipari who left UK after 15 seasons to become the head coach at Arkansas.

Pope explains why he plans on delegating more to his assistant coaches than he has in the past. He also speaks on the challenges and advantages of building a roster from scratch, and why he's so intrigued by the potential of San Diego State transfer Lamont Butler in his system. (This discussion took place before Jaxson Robinson became the newest Wildcat after withdrawing his name from the NBA draft and following his former BYU coach to Lexington.)

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball: Mark Pope on using transfer portal for UK roster