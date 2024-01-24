The C.L. Brown Show: Jeff Goodman on Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne and UK hoops

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Jeff Goodman, a senior college basketball insider for The Messenger.

Goodman explains why Louisville coach Kenny Payne topped his list of the 20 worst college basketball hires since 2000. He also dives into possible replacements for Payne.

Goodman then discusses Zvonimir Ivišić's debut for Kentucky after finally being cleared by the NCAA and the Wildcats' potential this postseason.

