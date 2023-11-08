The C.L. Brown Show: Jeff Walz, Andy Katz on UofL, UK as college basketball season begins

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Louisville women's basketball coach Jeff Walz and longtime college basketball reporter Andy Katz.

Walz tells why he kind of likes the Cardinals being picked fourth in the ACC preseason poll and how the biggest adjustment for his newcomers might be more about how opponents mark U of L as a marquee game.

Katz, who works with the Big Ten Network, NCAA.com and Turner, explains why he believes Louisville's men's basketball coach Kenny Payne needs patience he probably isn't going to get to turn things around. And he notes some early barometers Kentucky coach John Calipari will have that will tell us just how good his young players are.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter atprofile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Jeff Walz, Andy Katz on Louisville basketball, Kenny Payne and UK MBB