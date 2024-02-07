The C.L. Brown Show: Jay Bilas on Kenny Payne, Kentucky basketball's struggles on defense

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features ESPN college basketball analyst Jay Bilas.

Bilas shares his thoughts on Kenny Payne's status at Louisville, how many NCAA Tournament bids will come out of the ACC and coaches who complain about the changing landscape in college basketball.

He also breaks down how Kentucky's ability to score so easily factors into its struggles on defense and the football season mindset that has crept into college hoops — to the detriment of the sport.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

