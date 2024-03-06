The C.L. Brown Show: FSU's Leonard Hamilton on ACC, NCAA Tournament expansion, NET rankings
This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Florida State's Leonard Hamilton, the longest-tenured men's basketball head coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Hamilton discusses the biggest changes in the ACC since he first joined the league as FSU's coach in 2002. He also makes a case for NCAA Tournament expansion and explains what he feels the NET rankings get wrong.
A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.
