The C.L. Brown Show: Fran Fraschilla on Louisville's Pat Kelsey and Kentucky's Mark Pope

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features ESPN college basketball analyst Fran Fraschilla, who had coaching stops at Manhattan, St. John's and New Mexico.

Fraschilla had a front row seat watching Kentucky's new coach Mark Pope at BYU as the primary analyst on Big 12 games. He explains why UK and John Calipari probably needed to part ways and how Pope will forge his own path in Lexington.

Fraschilla also discusses Louisville's hire of Pat Kelsey and why he believes athletics director Josh Heird got a great fit. Hear why Fraschilla says Kelsey could have U of L in the top five of the ACC standings in Year 1.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Pat Kelsey, Mark Pope right people to lead college basketball programs