The C.L. Brown Show: Fiesta Bowl CEO Erik Moses discusses FSU's exclusion from CFP

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Erik Moses, the executive director and CEO of the Fiesta Bowl, and Brooks Holton, The Courier Journal Louisville men's basketball beat writer.

Moses discusses the reasons Florida State was excluded from the College Football Playoff, how the new, 12-team playoff will affect bowl games and why he thinks Michigan will be the last team standing.

Holton joins the show to discuss the Cardinals' recent loss to Virginia Tech and why he's reluctant to say their recent improvements will translate into progress in the ACC.

