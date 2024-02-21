The C.L. Brown Show: Expert panel on how changes in NBA will impact college basketball

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features a trio of NBA reporters in Gary Washburn from the Boston Globe, Marc Spears with ESPN and David Aldridge from The Athletic discussing how changes in the NBA will affect college basketball.

Aldridge explains why name, image and likeness may put the NBA's G League Ignite team out of business.

Spears, a former Courier Journal reporter, highlights how disparities between blue bloods like Kentucky and mid-majors like Murray State are why some elite players will still decide not to play in college.

Washburn breaks down players entering the draft early only to have short NBA careers and the greater problem that reveals with the future of college basketball.

