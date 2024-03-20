The C.L. Brown Show: Ex-UK star Tony Delk on Kentucky basketball entering NCAA Tournament

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features former Kentucky star guard Tony Delk, who called games at the 2024 SEC Tournament for the league's radio network. He also serves as a scout for the Dallas Mavericks.

Delk, who played for the Wildcats under former coach Rick Pitino from 1992-96, discusses his playing days, why he wore No. 00 and his brothers' influence on his game. He also dives into UK's current roster, what it will take for the Cats to make a run to the Final Four and why he's skeptical of the possible defensive 'tweak' coach John Calipari hinted at making.

If you haven't filled out an NCAA Tournament bracket, tune into the C.L. Sounds Off segment for tips on picking the upsets and forming a winner.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

More from C.L. Brown

Reach sports columnist C.L. Brown at clbrown1@gannett.com, follow him on X at @CLBrownHoops and subscribe to his newsletter at profile.courier-journal.com/newsletters/cl-browns-latest to make sure you never miss one of his columns.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kentucky basketball March Madness bracket insight: Tony Delk on Cats