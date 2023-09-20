The C.L. Brown Show: Charles Arbuckle on why Louisville football is a surprise team in ACC

The C.L. Brown Show Podcast

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features Charles Arbuckle, a college football analyst for ESPN and Fox. Arbuckle, who has seen all angles of the game as a former UCLA tight end who played six seasons in the NFL and even had a stint coaching in the Alliance of American Football, breaks down how Louisville coach Jeff Brohm is ahead of the curve with his use of the transfer portal. He also explains why college football coaches are starting to mimic NFL front offices when it comes to personnel decisions.

Courier Journal beat writers Alexis Cubit, who covers U of L football, and Ryan Black, who covers Kentucky, also join the show to assess where the Cards and Cats are heading into the thick of play in their respective conferences. Cubit explains how Jawhar Jordan has helped make the Cards a running team. Black shares why UK's 3-0 start comes with an offensive caveat — the Cats rank second to last nationally in plays per game.

