The C.L. Brown Show: Breaking down Louisville vs. Notre Dame and Kentucky vs. Georgia

This week's episode of The C.L. Brown Show features reporter Matt Fortuna, who breaks down the state of Kentucky's biggest weekend in college football ever.

Fortuna, who spent more than a decade as a national college football reporter for ESPN.com and The Athletic and now has his own website called The Inside Zone with Matt Fortuna, discusses why UK won't be able to sneak up on Georgia and why Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman isn't likely to have another performance like his trip to Louisville last year with Wake Forest.

A new episode of this podcast, hosted by Courier Journal sports columnist C.L. Brown, posts each Wednesday. You can listen to The C.L. Brown Show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcast, Audible, CastBox and iHeartRadio, among others.

