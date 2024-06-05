C.J. Watson to be inducted into Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame

Former Tennessee men’s basketball player C.J. Watson is set to be inducted into the Southern Nevada Sports Hall of Fame.

Watson, who played for the Vols from 2002-06 under head coaches Buzz Peterson and Bruce Pearl, will be inducted on June 14.

While playing for the Vols, he was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2003. He was a Second-Team All-SEC performer in 2006. He appeared in 119 games, making 118 starts. He scored 1,424 career points at UT and averaged 12.0 points, and 4.9 assists per game

Despite not being selected in the 2006 NBA draft, Watson had a lengthy professional career. He played in Italy and Greece.

He also played for the NBA’s G-League for the Rio Grande Vipers.

Watson began his NBA career with Golden State, playing for the Warriors from 2008-10. He also played for Chicago (2010-12), the Nets (2012-13), Indiana (2013-15) and Orlando (2015-17).

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire