C.J. Uzomah on Zach Wilson: ‘This dude is stupid athletic’

Find you someone that loves you the way Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah loves QB Zach Wilson.

First, it was the “TIME Person of the Year” shirt with Wilson’s picture on it that Uzomah donned as the team reported to training camp. Now, it’s the way Uzomah talked up Wilson after Saturday’s scrimmage.

”Bro, this dude is stupid athletic,” Uzomah told reporters after the scrimmage Saturday. One interesting note about this quote is that Uzomah comes over from Cincinnati, where he worked every day with Joe Burrow, who is not too bad of a quarterback himself.

“Bro, this dude is so stupid athletic.” – Uzomah on Zach Wilson #Jets — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) August 7, 2022

Yes, Wilson only threw nine touchdowns passes and 11 interceptions as a rookie, but he did also rush for four touchdowns and averaged over six yards per carry.

Obviously, Uzomah wants to shine his new quarterback in a positive light but you can tell he is very excited for his first season with the Jets and Wilson. We’ll see if Wilson can really be “Person of the Year” this season and if Uzomah will need to update his shirt next year.

