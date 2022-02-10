Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has vowed all week that he will be ready to play in Super Bowl LVI and he took a step toward making that a reality on Thursday.

Uzomah practiced for the first time since injuring his knee in the AFC Championship Game. Uzomah was listed as a limited participant and getting on the field again on Friday would be a very good sign for his chances of playing against the Rams.

Guard Jackson Carman (back) was a limited participant on Thursday and he moved up to full participation Friday. Carman and Hakeem Adenjii split time at right guard in the Bengals’ win over the Chiefs.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cam Sample (groin), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were also full participants.

C.J. Uzomah returns for a limited practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk