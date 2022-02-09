C.J. Uzomah remains out of practice for the Bengals

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah said he doesn’t plan to miss “the biggest game of my life,” and coach Zac Taylor said Wednesday he is optimistic about Uzomah’s availability for Sunday. But the Bengals’ official practice report shows Uzomah remained out of practice Wednesday.

Uzomah was carted off the field with a sprained MCL after only nine snaps in the AFC Championship Game.

He caught 49 passes for 493 yards and five touchdowns in the regular season and has 13 receptions for 135 yards and a touchdown in the postseason.

Offensive guard Jackson Carman (back) was limited Wednesday. He was out of practice Friday after full practices the first two practice days of last week.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cameron Sample (groin), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) returned to full practices Wednesday. All three were limited Friday.

