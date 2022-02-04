C.J. Uzomah remains out of Bengals practice Friday

The hope in Cincinnati is that tight end C.J. Uzomah will be able to play against the Rams in Super Bowl LVI and the door remains open with more than a week to go before the game gets underway in Los Angeles.

Uzomah will have to show some signs of progress in the team’s practices next week for that to remain the case, however. Uzomah hurt his knee in the AFC Championship Game and he missed practice all of this week.

Friday’s injury report shows that guard Jackson Carman (back) was also out of practice. He was listed as a full participant in practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

Wide receiver Stanley Morgan (hamstring), defensive end Cameron Sample (groin), and defensive tackle Josh Tupou (knee) were limited participants on Friday. The team listed all three of those players as questionable along with Carman and Uzomah, but the designations they make at this time next week will have more bearing on their outlooks for Super Bowl Sunday.

