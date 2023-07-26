C.J. Uzomah passes physical, Jets take tight end off PUP list

The Jets will have one more player available the next time they hit the practice field. Tight end C.J. Uzomah passed his physical Wednesday and was taken off the Physically Unable to Perform list, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

More from the wire:#Ravens placed DB Trayvon Mullen on the non-football injury list.#Jets TE C.J. Uzomah passed his physical and is off PUP#Texans worked out veteran OT George Fant — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 26, 2023

Uzomah had an undisclosed injury and was one of a handful of players, including running back Breece Hall and offensive tackle Duane Brown, who were placed on the PUP list at the start of camp. Players are able to be removed from the list at any time.

With Uzomah off the list, the only other players still on the list other than Hall and Brown are wide receiver Randall Cobb and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse.

