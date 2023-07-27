C.J. Uzomah passes physical

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah passed his physical Wednesday, allowing him to return to practice.

The team had placed Uzomah on the active/physically unable to perform list to start training camp.

The Jets still have running back Breece Hall, offensive tackle Duane Brown, receiver Randall Cobb and defensive back Jarrick Bernard-Converse on active/PUP.

Uzomah, 30, caught 21 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 15 games with the Jets last season. He again will serve as the backup to Tyler Conklin, who caught 58 passes for 552 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Conklin played 861 snaps last season to 525 for Uzomah.

Uzomah played seven seasons with the Bengals before joining the Jets before last season.