C.J. Uzomah on launch of NFL Girls Flag Football league in London
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses on launch of NFL Girls Flag Football league in London.
New York Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah wakes up with "GMFB" and discusses on launch of NFL Girls Flag Football league in London.
The NFL's tag deadline saw the Chiefs give the Bears a top free-agent target while the Giants removed an unnecessary temptation from the equation.
The 2022 Open winner joined the Saudi-backed breakaway series last summer
The Chiefs honored three-time Pro Bowl defensive end Frank Clark’s time in Kansas City with tweets, a video montage and statements.
There's a general sense of anxiety across Eagles land ahead of next week's NFL free agency start, and the defensive side of the ball is the root cause. By Adam Hermann
When Geno Smith‘s new deal with the Seahawks was first reported on Monday, word was that the agreement was on a three-year deal worth $105 million but Tuesday brought some new details to light. Smith’s contract is for three years, but $75 million is in salary and another $30 million is available in incentives. During [more]
The Jets have interest in trading for Aaron Rodgers. Here's the latest buzz...
A wild and wacky Top 10 could give the Eagles the perfect scenario at No. 10 as Howie Roseman looks to make the most of his extra draft capital. By Adam Hermann
Giants receiver Darius Slayton fired back after Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker called Daniel Jones 'trash.'
ESPN expert Todd McShay's brand new 2023 NFL Mock Draft projects the Patriots will take arguably the best wide receiver prospect in the entire class.
The Cowboys have made no progress in retaining Leighton Vander Esch and Donovan Wilson and have shown no interest in bringing back Dalton Schultz
Valentina Shevchenko seemingly was pulling away from a game Alexa Grasso at UFC 285 until one big mistake led to a stunning finish.
The Jets sent a contingent to meet with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on Tuesday and any further discussions of a possible trade that would land him in New Jersey will reportedly have to take place from a distance. Kimberley A. Martin of ESPN reports that the Jets group is expected to fly home on Wednesday [more]
Here's what the 49ers might have to surrender in a deal for Lamar Jackson.
The Titans reportedly are shopping running back Derrick Henry. And the sports books are taking wagers on the identity of his next team. PointsBet has installed the Dolphins as a +400 favorite. I’d pass on that one; coach Mike McDaniel is from the Kyle Shanahan school of multiple running backs. McDaniel wouldn’t want to put [more]
The Cowboys have $26.9 million in 2023 salary cap space dedicated to running back with Ezekiel Elliott at $16.7 million and Tony Pollard at $10.9 million. Elliott’s number won’t stand.
Kyle Dvorchak breaks down the Giants' 2023 cap space, draft picks, team needs and offseason outlook heading into free agency. (John Jones-USA TODAY Sports)
Fred Warner and his 49ers teammates are blown away by the 'insane freak athlete' Trent Williams is.
Kai Havertz was allowed to re-take his penalty after his first effort hit the post
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
NFL GMs got together at the NFL Combine, and Ryan Poles told NBC's Peter King that included several trade talks about the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.