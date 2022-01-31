C.J. Uzomah injury update could be good news for Bengals in Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah suffered a brutal-looking injury during the team’s AFC championship win that required a cart for him to reach the locker room.

Lost in the aftermath of the team’s historic comeback from a 21-3 deficit was

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reporting the injury is just an MCL sprain.

Meaning, there’s still hope Uzomah can suit up for the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams.

Funnily enough, Uzomah was seen on crutches on the sideline during the game’s second half and in the tunnel and locker room celebrating after the win.

Now his focus turns to recovery. Dave Clark of the Cincinnati Enquirer caught his post-game thoughts:

“That’s the worst feeling. I did it all of last year — with the exception of two games — and it was a feeling that I didn’t want to have to deal with again. . . . It was ridiculously tough. It’s the AFC Championship. You don’t want to be on the sideline, but it was fun to see the boys — with the resolve they had — come back and get this win.”

Thank you for your prayers 🤎🤎 focused on getting right for our game in 2 weeks!! LET’S GO #WINCINNATI — CJ Uzomah (@cj_uzomah) January 31, 2022

We’ll have to wait and see what further testing reveals, if anything, but early signs point to Uzomah potentially making a big comeback of his own.

