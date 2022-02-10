C.J. Uzomah’s headed for a Skyline Chili bath if Bengals win Super Bowl

Cincinnati Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah says he’s doing everything he can to play in the Super Bowl against the Los Angeles Rams as he works his way back from a knee injury suffered in the AFC title game.

He also says he’ll jump in a bath or pool of Skyline chili if the Bengals win.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, Uzomah said he’ll bathe in the local (delicious!) Cincinnati chili, or even dive into a pool of it and “eat his way out,” albeit in swimming trunks.

This might’ve flown under the radar were it not, well, the Super Bowl. Big accounts like Adam Schefter picked it up, so Uzomah’s not going to be able to back out of this.

ESPN’s Ben Baby captured the moment:

C.J. Uzomah is NOT playing when it comes to this chili bath: pic.twitter.com/s0ToY6p2og — Ben Baby (@Ben_Baby) February 10, 2022

