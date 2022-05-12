C.J. Uzomah happy to reunite with Carl Lawson: ‘He’s built like an action figure’

C.J. Uzomah has seen a lot of Carl Lawson throughout his career.

The two first became acquainted as college kids at Auburn. Then they shared stripes with the Bengals. Now they’re back in the same locker room after Uzomah signed with the Jets earlier this offseason. The 29-year-old will be New York’s starting tight end. Lawson, meanwhile, signed with the Jets last offseason but missed the 2021 campaign after tearing his Achilles last summer.

Now Lawson is on the mend, and Uzomah can’t wait to see his new and old teammate return.

“Carl is a monster. He’s built like an action figure. If you go on Madden and you try to build a player, that is Carl,” Uzomah said of the pass rusher on Wednesday. “He’s just a freak.”

Lawson also spoke on Wednesday. He expects to be on the field when training camp starts at the end of July. “I’ll be ready to go when my number is called,” Lawson said.

Lawson was a training camp terror before getting hurt last summer and in 2020, his most recent season. He only recorded 5.5 sacks in his final year with the Bengals, but he totaled 32 QB hits and 44 pressures. Those numbers had the Jets dreaming about what the 26-year-old could do in Robert Saleh and Jeff Ulbrich’s defense.

The hope now is that they get to find out after a year-long delay. Like everyone else, Uzomah also has high expectations for Lawson’s return.

“To get him back on the field, our defensive line is going to be really freaking good,” the tight end said.

