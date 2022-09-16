C.J. Uzomah will be a game-time decision for Jets

Jets tight end C.J. Uzomah faced the Browns plenty of times when he was a member of the Bengals, but he may not be able to get on the field against them this weekend.

Uzomah injured his hamstring in Thursday’s practice and head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that the tight end will be a game-time decision on Sunday. Tyler Conklin, Jeremy Ruckert, and Lawrence Cager are the other tight ends on the active roster.

While Uzomah’s condition took a turn for the worse over the course of the week, safety Jordan Whitehead moved in the other direction. He was called questionable early in the week with an ankle injury, but returned to practice Thursday and Saleh sounded optimistic about his chances of playing.

“He looked good,” Saleh said, via the team’s website. “He’s going to try to give it a go. It’s really encouraging. He’s fighting through it, so it’s pretty cool.”

Punter Braden Mann (back) is also set to be a game-time decision this weekend.

