Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah could one day become a trivia answer if Joe Burrow‘s career turns out as the team expects. Who caught Burrow’s first career touchdown pass?

Uzomah did that in Week 2 before tearing his Achilles later in that game against the Browns.

Uzomah, who started 31 of a possible 32 games in 2018-19, is back on the practice field and fully healthy.

“It’s probably the happiest I’ve been in a long time. I’m ecstatic. It’s great. Just being able to be around the guys,” Uzomah said, via Tyler Dragon of the Cincinnati Enquirer. “I feel good so I can’t really put into words how great it feels to be fully cleared and being full go and not have any limitations.”

Uzomah, who is entering his seventh season, is the leader in a room that includes Drew Sample, Thaddeus Moss, Cheyenne O'Grady, Mitchell Wilcox, Mason Schreck and Pro Wells.

He has made 114 catches for 1,098 yards and eight touchdowns in 63 career games.

C.J. Uzomah fully healthy after tearing Achilles in Week 2 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk