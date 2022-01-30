Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah has played a big part in the Bengals’ postseason with 13 catches for 135 yards and a touchdown. It appears Cincinnati will have to play the rest of Sunday without him.

Uzomah was injured on the team’s second possession.

His left knee folded underneath him as he was hit by Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens on a tipped pass that fell to the ground.

Uzomah hobbled off the field and later was carted to the training room.

The team announced Uzomah is doubtful to return with a left knee injury.

The Bengals drove for a field goal to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 7-3.

Officials missed Rashad Fenton‘s hold off Tee Higgins‘ arm as the Bengals receiver tried to one-hand a pass from Joe Burrow in the end zone. Evan McPherson kicked a 32-yard field goal after the Bengals stalled at the Kansas City 14.

C.J. Uzomah carted off with knee injury on Bengals’ field goal drive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk