C.J. Uzomah carted off with Achilles’ injury

Joe Burrow will remember his first NFL touchdown pass forever.

Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah, who caught the pass, won’t have fond memories of the night, though.

Uzomah appeared to seriously injure his lower right leg with 8:14 remaining Thursday night. He left on a cart after medical personnel examined him.

The Bengals announced it’s an Achilles’ injury, and Uzomah is done for the night.

Uzomah was injured on a 5-yard catch as B.J. Goodson tackled him. He immediately took off his helmet as if he knew it was serious. Players took a knee around him.

Uzomah made four catches for 42 yards and the touchdown, a 23-yarder from Burrow.

The Bengals have rallied in the second half and trail only 28-23 late in the fourth quarter.

