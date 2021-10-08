C.J. Uzomah: Bengals can put league on notice with win on Sunday

The Bengals are 3-1, but those wins have come against three teams that have a combined two wins so far this season.

Sunday brings a home game against the Packers, who are also 3-1 and tight end C.J. Uzomah knows that beating them will send a different message than last Thursday’s win over the Jaguars. Uzomah said on NFL Network that the game is a “huge opportunity for us” to show that the Bengals have taken a real step forward this year.

“We get this win, and we put the league on notice that we’re here,” Uzomah said. “This isn’t a 3-1 that just happens to be 3-1. At this point, it’s a 4-1 that just beat the Packers, who are on a hot streak, who are on a run and have one of the hottest quarterbacks to play the game. That’s what we’re after, that’s our goal, and that’s our mentality.”

Uzomah believes “everything helps in our favor playing at home,” but Aaron Rodgers will have something to say about how the league views the Bengals come the end of Sunday’s action.

