C.J. Uzomah agrees to one-year deal with Eagles

The Eagles are adding a veteran tight end.

C.J. Uzomah is signing with Philadelphia on a one-year deal, according to a report from NFL Media.

Uzomah, 31, spent the last two seasons with the Jets. He caught only eight passes for 58 yards with a touchdown in 12 games last season. He dealt with an MCL injury toward the end of the year.

The Jets released Uzomah in March. He had one year remaining on his contract.

Back in 2021, Uzomah had the best season of his career for the Bengals, helping the franchise reach Super Bowl LVI. He recorded 49 receptions for 493 yards with five TDs in the regular season plus 15 catches for 146 yards with a touchdown in four postseason games.

A Bengals fifth-round pick in 2015, Uzomah has 192 receptions for 1,881 yards with 16 touchdowns in 106 career games.