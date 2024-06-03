C.J. Stroud went on an emphatic rant about Matthew Stafford’s greatness

Despite the fact that Matthew Stafford is one of the most productive quarterbacks in NFL history and now has a ring to show for it, some people still doubt how great he’s been over the course of his career with the Lions and Rams. C.J. Stroud is absolutely not one of those people.

He thinks incredibly highly of the Rams quarterback and defended his greatness while on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast recently. Stroud spoke emphatically about how good Stafford is, even saying at first that he might put him up there with Tom Brady “and them” before walking back that statement.

“Stafford, he’s another one. He might be up there with Brady and them,” Stroud said. “No, that’s crazy. That’s crazy. Let me go back. I’m a student of the game. Stafford’s a dog. He’s a dog. You don’t understand. You’re saying that. That’s all I watch. I don’t watch nobody else. I watch Mahomes at times because Mahomes does some stuff that you can’t coach. Stafford, dog. He will beat you with the same thing every time. All that no-look stuff, I got that from (him). That’s one of my biggest – like, I’m a fan of his.”

Stroud obviously views Stafford as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, which isn’t exactly an outlandish statement to make. He was statistically one of the top passers in football last season despite missing a game and a half, and playing through multiple other injuries.

Stroud isn’t the first young quarterback to say he his got no-look passes from Stafford, either. For as much credit as Patrick Mahomes gets for those no-look throws, Stafford was making them long before Mahomes was even in the league.

Stroud continued the conversation about Stafford by saying he always looks for opportunities to either work out with him or just sit back and watch him.

“If I go to L.A., I’ll be trying to find bro. Like, we got the same trainers, I’ll be trying to go where they’re working out and just watch. He’s elite,” Stroud added.

He still wasn’t done there. Stroud made a bold claim that if Stafford was in the same situation that Aaron Rodgers was in with the Packers, he might’ve won three or four Super Bowls.

“Hold on, hold on,” Stroud said. “If you gave Matthew Stafford a chance like Aaron Rodgers had, I guarantee he might’ve had more rings, for sure. I’d say he’d have three, four. He’s tough as nails, bro.”

Stroud has only been in the league one year but it sounds like he’s been a fan of Stafford’s for a long time. It’s always good to hear the Rams QB getting his praise from fellow players around the NFL.

Story originally appeared on Rams Wire