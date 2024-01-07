C.J. Stroud throws two TDs to give Texans a 14-6 halftime lead

Playing their first primetime game of the season, the Texans opened Saturday night's win-or-go-home affair in Indianapolis with a bang. They dominated the first half, showing why C.J. Stroud is a leading offensive rookie of the year candidate.

Houston leads 14-6 at halftime and receives the second half kickoff.

Stroud found Nico Collins with a step on JuJu Brents on the Texans' first play from scrimmage for a 75-yard touchdown. The Texans rookie quarterback hit fullback Andrew Beck, who Rodney Thomas lost in coverage, for a 1-yard touchdown on third down with 1:57 remaining in the half.

Stroud is 10-of-13 for 151 yards and two touchdowns, giving him 23 touchdowns this season. Collins has five catches for 129 yards and a touchdown. Five other receivers have a catch for 22 yards.

Houston is missing its third, fourth and fifth leading receivers of this season, because of injuries.

The Texans have outgained the Colts 197 to 133, with 96 of Indianapolis' yards coming on the ground.

Gardner Minshew is 6-of-15 for 45 yards; Jonathan Taylor has 13 carries for 81 yards; and Michael Pittman has three receptions for 21 yards.

The Colts are 0-for-6 on third down.

Indianapolis has ruled out tight end Will Mallory with a hamstring injury.