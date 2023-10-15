C.J. Stroud throws first career INT, then eighth career TD

Advertisement
It finally happened: C.J. Stroud threw his first career interception. The Texans quarterback had gone 192 passes without one, setting an NFL record for the most pass attempts without a pick to start a career.

Zack Baun's interception of Stroud, though, did the Saints no good.

Baun returned the ball 9 yards before Nico Collins forced an interception and Tytus Howard recovered for Houston. The Texans 3 yards and a first down on a new series.

Six plays later, Stroud found Dalton Schultz for a 1-yard touchdown.

It was the eighth touchdown for Stroud this season and gave the Texans a 7-0 lead.

The Saints tied it with 13 seconds remaining in the first quarter on a 34-yard pass from Derek Carr to Rashid Shaheed.

New Orleans outgained Houston 121 yards to 107 in the first quarter.

The Texans opened the second quarter with a 24-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn for a 10-7 lead after failing to score a touchdown in the red zone.