C.J. Stroud throws first career touchdown pass

Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud will have a lot of firsts this season.

The second overall pick already had his first start. That came last week.

This week, he has his first career touchdown pass.

The Texans trailed 14-0 after Anthony Richardson's two touchdown runs, but Stroud and the Texans answered with a 14-play, 68-yard drive. He hit Nico Collins for an 8-yard touchdown on third-and-six to pull Houston within 14-7.

Stroud, who lost a fumble on strip-sack on the Texans' first drive, has completed 5 of 8 passes for 58 yards and a touchdown.

Richardson has run for scores of 18 and 15 yards.