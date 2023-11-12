C.J. Stroud throws 15th TD of the season as Texans tie Bengals 7-7

Texans rookie C.J. Stroud threw his 15th touchdown pass of the season in the second quarter against the Bengals. He has thrown only one pick this season.

Stroud hit Tank Dell for a 6-yard score, giving the Texans their first points of the day. The teams are tied 7-7.

The Texans benefitted from a facemask penalty on Germaine Pratt when he yanked off the helmet of Noah Brown at the end of a 9-yard gain to teh Cincinnati 12. The 6-yard penalty set up the Stroud-to-Dell touchdown on the next play.

Stroud is 7-of-11 for 86 yards and the score.

The Texans have outgained the Bengals 158 to 101 so far.