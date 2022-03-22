C.J. Stroud to throw to Ohio State receivers at program’s pro day

The quarterbacks in the 2022 draft class are not as highly regarded as those in the recent past. But there’s one 2023 draft-eligible quarterback who will have the chance to make a positive impression on NFL scouts this week.

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will participate in Wednesday’s pro day for the program, throwing to receivers Chris Olave and Garrett Wilson.

Both Olave and Wilson are regarded as potential top wideouts in the 2022 draft.

“[Stroud] wants to be there to help Garrett and Chris,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said, via Stephen Means of Cleveland.com. “That’s the biggest thing is to be there to support his teammates and try to put on a good show. We put too much pressure on something like that. For him to be out there and help those guys be comfortable.

“But it’s a good opportunity for C.J. to go through it and just see what that’s like and feel so he’ll be even more comfortable when he’s there next time.”

Stroud will be a redshirt sophomore in 2022. He helped Ohio State win the Rose Bowl last season, throwing for a program and Rose Bowl-record 573 yards in the contest with six touchdowns.

Stroud completed 72 percent of his passes for 4,435 yards with 44 touchdowns and six interceptions in 2021.

