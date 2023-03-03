C.J. Stroud: 'I think I've been the best player in college football two years in a row'
Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud, "I think I've been the best player in college football two years in a row."
In this week's War Room, we'll give you six names that have been stars in workouts on the defensive side of the ball.
Patterson said he plans to “help college football on a larger scale.” His Big Good charity has a big upcoming announcement.
Despite impressive physical skills, Florida QB Anthony Richardson has accuracy issues that make him a risky proposition as high first-round draft pick.
Nick Saban doesn’t think Alabama is getting a fair shake when it comes to the SEC’s proposed scheduling format.
He had a catch for 13 yards against the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game.
Alabama football coach Nick Saban wants to know how the SEC could make Auburn, Tennessee and LSU the fixed opponents for the Tide. The answer is easy.
While the loss of young lives is most important, the plain reality is the potential No. 1 overall pick is now facing two misdemeanor charges weeks before the draft.
Who are the top prospects at each position this year? Hear from people who will actually help teams make the picks.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid has seen Patrick Mahomes do amazing things on the field, but this is the play he thinks is the greatest.
After word emerged that Giants quarterback Daniel Jones had switched representation from CAA to Athletes First, we noted that Jones wants “as much as $45 million per year, or more.” Reportedly, it’s more. Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports that Jones’s agents are asking for more than $45 million per year on [more]
Once is an incident, twice is a pattern and three times is a problem. Kirby Smart has a discipline problem within Georgia's football program.
After the Warriors' double-digit win over the Clippers, Draymond Green and Steve Kerr explained why the team sagged off Russell Westbrook so much.
NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport says there is "significant, significant interest" in the No. 1 pick, owned by the Chicago Bears.
Sometimes when the league is sued, it says plenty — like it did when it initially said the Brian Flores discrimination lawsuit was “without merit.” Sometimes when the league is sued, it says nothing. In response to the filing of a lawsuit in Las Vegas by a law firm that was threatened with litigation over [more]
Six weeks into a crucial offseason, talks between the two sides remain stuck in a quagmire of ambiguity, and comments made at the combine this week by GM Eric DeCosta only layered on more drama.
The Eagles team that just went to the Super Bowl won't exist in 2023, but the cupboard isnt bare. Not by a longshot. By Reuben Frank
The suspended NFL Network analyst faces years in prison.
Here is the latest free agency buzz surrounding Daniel Jones...
Giants General Manager Joe Schoen said earlier this week that he wished the team and quarterback Daniel Jones were closer in their talks about a new contract, but Friday brings some better news on that front. Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports that the two sides have made progress toward an agreement and that it isn’t [more]
Losey spoke to the media after the team’s max-out session Thursday.