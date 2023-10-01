C.J. Stroud, Texans manhandle Steelers, 30-6

The Texans dominated the Steelers, winning 30-6. Both teams now are 2-2.

Houston outgained Pittsburgh, 451 to 225 yards, and outplayed them in every area.

Kenny Pickett left late in the third quarter with a knee injury on Jonathan Greenard's second sack on a fourth-down play that was the Steleers' last hope for a comeback. Pickett finished 15-of-23 for 114 yards and an interception.

C.J. Stroud was the best quarterback on the field in Houston on Sunday. He completed 16 of 30 passes for 306 yards with two touchdowns. He has thrown 151 passes without an interception, the longest stretch to start a career in NFL history.

Nico Collins caught touchdown passes of 2 and 52 yards, and his seven receptions went for 168 yards.

Devin Singletary threw a touchdown pass to Dalton Schultz on a trick play, and Dameon Pierce rushed for 81 yards on 24 carries and caught one pass for 27 yards.

The Texans, who already had a makeshift offensive line, ruled out offensive guard Kendrick Green with a knee injury.