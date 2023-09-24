Advertisement

C.J. Stroud, Texans take early, 7-0 lead on Jaguars

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

It is not too early to conclude that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud can play.

Stroud, whose 626 yards ranked fourth in the NFL after two games, is 3-of-4 for 60 yards in two drives Sunday against the Jaguars.

He threw a 46-yard pass to Tank Dell to the Jacksonville 2-yard line.

Stroud ran for a yard to set up Dameon Pierce's 1-yard touchdown run.

The Texans lead 7-0 with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The Jaguars had good field position on their first drive and went 18 yards before Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal. They punted on their second drive.