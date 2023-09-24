C.J. Stroud, Texans take early, 7-0 lead on Jaguars

It is not too early to conclude that Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud can play.

Stroud, whose 626 yards ranked fourth in the NFL after two games, is 3-of-4 for 60 yards in two drives Sunday against the Jaguars.

He threw a 46-yard pass to Tank Dell to the Jacksonville 2-yard line.

Stroud ran for a yard to set up Dameon Pierce's 1-yard touchdown run.

The Texans lead 7-0 with 7:35 remaining in the first quarter.

The Jaguars had good field position on their first drive and went 18 yards before Brandon McManus missed a 48-yard field goal. They punted on their second drive.