C.J. Stroud: Stefon Diggs adds a ton of value to the receivers' room

When news broke earlier this month that the Texans were acquiring receiver Stefon Diggs, quarterback C.J. Stroud was asleep.

Having come home to spend his offseason on the West Coast, Stroud hadn't gotten up yet for the day when Buffalo agreed to send Diggs to Houston. The quarterback chuckled during his Monday press conference to start the offseason program as he recalled a friend texting him to ask how he was feeling and he replied, "I’m good, fam. How are you?"

"Then I woke up for real — I was kind of half-awake texting in the bed — woke up, brushed my teeth, washed my face, and then I saw the news ... and I was like, ‘Oh shoot, that’s what they’re talking about,'" Stroud said.

Diggs, 30, is expected to bring plenty to Houston's offense for 2024 and Stroud said he's excited to work with the veteran receiver.

"He adds a ton of value to that room," Stroud said. "There's a lot of wisdom that he carries that I think he’ll spread to the other guys. He’s been, really, reaching out to everybody. I think that whole room in general is going to be great. I think we’re all going to eat off of each other, it’s going to be very fun and very exciting just to work with everybody in that room and I'm very excited for it."

Stroud noted that he got to know Diggs a little bit at the Pro Bowl and now the two have been able to grow their relationship.

Diggs finished last season with 107 catches for 1,183 yards with eight touchdowns. He caught 10 passes for 73 yards in two postseason games.