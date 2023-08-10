C.J. Stroud started his first NFL preseason game with the Houston Texans. Here's how he did

C.J. Stroud struggled in his first taste of NFL action Thursday night.

After being selected as the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft in April, the former Ohio State quarterback took the field as the Houston Texans' starting quarterback in the team's preseason opener against the New England Patriots.

Leading the Texans through their first two drives, Stroud completed two passes on four attempts for 13 yards and an interception. He also recorded two carries for six yards, and was sacked by Patriots defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale.

On his second pass attempt of the game, Stroud threw a pass meant for wide receiver Tank Dell across the middle of the field that was intercepted by Patriots cornerback Jalen Mills.

Stroud's first completion came on his first pass attempt, hitting wide receiver Nico Collins for an 8-yard gain.

Nico Collins just lowered his shoulder into a defender on C.J. Stroud's first career NFL (preseason) pass pic.twitter.com/ouaLIG2WWZ — Ben Brown 🌻 (@BenBrownPL) August 10, 2023

Stroud was the second quarterback off the board in the 2023 draft behind Alabama's Bryce Young, who won the 2021 Heisman Trophy and was selected No. 1 overall by the Carolina Panthers.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud throws during training camp practice at the Houston Methodist Training Center.

Stroud was one of three Ohio State football players to be selected in the first round of the 2023 draft, along with offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. (No. 6 Arizona Cardinals) and wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (No. 20 Seattle Seahawks).

In two seasons as the Buckeyes' starting quarterback, Stroud was a two-time Heisman finalist, completing 69.3% of his pass attempts for 8,123 passing yards, 85 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

The Texans will take on the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints to complete their preseason schedule before opening the 2021 season on the road against the Baltimore Ravens Sept. 10 at 1 p.m.

Here's how fans responded to Stroud's NFL preseason debut.

'To anyone freaking out over this C.J. Stroud interception...'

To anyone freaking out over this cj stroud interception, remember Patrick mahomes threw 3 interceptions in his first preseason season game… — Quande (@wippywain) August 10, 2023

C.J. Stroud saw a lot of pressure in his first NFL action

CJ Stroud’s offensive line at Ohio State vs. with the Texans pic.twitter.com/lWnhj5zKuG — J&D Productions (@JDProdNFL) August 10, 2023

Did C.J. Stroud see more pressure against the Patriots than he ever did at Ohio State?

think CJ Stroud felt more pressure in his first two NFL preseason drives than in two years at Ohio State — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) August 10, 2023

