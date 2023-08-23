C.J. Stroud will start Texans final preseason game

Houston's quarterback competition may or may not be nearing its end, but the same signal-caller will get the first reps in the team's preseason finale.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans said on Wednesday that No. 2 overall pick C.J. Stroud will start Sunday's exhibition matchup against the Saints.

Ryans added that everyone will play.

"As of right now, [the] plan is to get our first guys about two series and see how that goes and allow the younger guys to have a lot of work in that game," Ryans said in his press conference.

Stroud has started each of the first two preseason games and it appears he is on track to be Houston's QB1 when the club starts the season against Baltimore. But effectively as a matter of policy, Ryans has not announced that Stroud is the Texans starting quarterback.

"In everybody’s case, we’ll see who earns what and you’ll see our starters in Baltimore," Ryans said.

"With the starting and all those questions — nobody ever asked me who’s starting at linebacker or starting at safety or who’s going out there first. It’s all about the quarterback, right? So, I get it," Ryans added. "But everybody is vying for a job here. I know we put the emphasis on the quarterback and that position, but man, we have to see who’s starting up front at D-line, who’s going to be starting on the O-line. Competition is all over our team for who wants to be the first guys going out there. And to me, that’s the only way I see it. Nobody is handed anything.

"For me, starters, you go out and prove to your teammates in practice every day, in the meeting rooms — how you show up to work every day, how you're a leader, how you're protecting the team, it's more encompassing than just ball. We want guys who are dependable, guys we can count on when we line up so all 22 guys, who are those guys? We’re still figuring that out."

In his two preseason appearances, Stroud has completed 9-of-16 passes for 73 yards with an interception. Davis Mills, Case Keenum, and E.J. Perry are also on the roster at quarterback.